Roger James Johnson, of Cambridge, formerly of Stanchfield, Minnesota passed away on Thursday Dec. 17, 2020, at the Cambridge Medical Center. He was 88 years old.
Roger was born Sept. 21, 1932, in Grandy, Minnesota, the son of Elmer and Ellen (Hallstrom) Johnson. Roger attended school in Cambridge.
Roger married Lorna Lindblad in a double wedding with Loris Lindblad and Walen Swenson on Oct. 5, 1957, at Stanchfield Baptist church. They initially resided in Minneapolis and moved to their family farm in Stanchfield when their children, Ronald and Rhonda, were young. They made this their home until August, 2016 when they moved to Pine Village in Cambridge. Roger was employed at Arrow Tank Engineering for over 35 years as a welder. He raised his family to be strong in their faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ted, Floyd, and LeRoy Johnson; and sisters, LaVerne Pfouts, Jeanette, Joyce and Ruth Johnson.
He is survived by wife, Lorna, and children Ronald, Rhonda (Erick) Bates; grandchildren Joshua and Emilie Reilly; sister, Della Pearson; sister-in-law, Loris Swenson; nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.
A graveside service was held on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at the Stanchfield Baptist Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home of Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
