Roland E. Polzin

Roland “Bozo” Elwood Polzin, age 99 of Isanti, died on Feb. 10, 2021, at his home in Isanti.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Carl and Emma Polzin; four brothers and sister-in-laws, Orville and Ruth, Edward and Louise, Winfred and Dallas, and Leslie and Margie; daughter, Robin Polzin Nei, and great granddaughter, Shayla Karlson.
Bozo is survived by his wife of 67 years, LouElla Polzin (Johnson); sons, Randy (Cathy) and Richard (Rocky); daughter, Cindy (Richard) Marshall, all in Isanti, MN; seven grandchildren, Danielle, Jason, Brandy (Marc), Ryan (Steph), Ronell (Nate), Mark, Joe (Leesa); 15 great grandchildren, Cooper, Rylee, Brody, Amiya, Eian, Avery, Campbell, Paisley, Molly, Daisy, Carter, Stella, Luke, Myla, and Tenley and, of course, his special friend Sadie, the cat.
A Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church in Weber, MN with a visitation one hour prior. Bozo and LouElla have been members at St. John since 1959. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
