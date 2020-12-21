Roland Lange

Roland “Rollie” Lange, of Cambridge, MN passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at St Cloud Hospital due to Covid. His family was by his side, showering him with love. He was 70 years old.
Rollie was born April 9, 1950, in St Cloud, MN to Clarence and Celeste (Walberg) Lange. Rollie grew up in Annandale, graduating from Annandale High School with the class of 1968.
On Aug. 5, 1972, Rollie was united in marriage to Mary Rathje.
Rollie was retired and enjoyed working part time for Auto Zone as a parts delivery driver. His special interests included flea markets, music, cars, concerts, and being a true Patriot. He and his grandson Reid, loved going to the new released Star Wars movies, they were self proclaimed “Star Wars Nerds.”
He was preceded in death by Clarence (father), Celeste (mother), Megan (Daughter), Shirley and Delores (Sisters)
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mary Lange of Cambridge, Leanna Lange Davis of Cambridge, Amanda Lange Streed (Shea) of Cambridge, Grandchildren; Keagan, Reid and Jazlyn Streed, and Paige and Brayden Davis.
Due to Covid restrictions we will not be having a service at this time. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the Lange/Streed Family, Po Box 427, Cambridge, MN 55008.
God Bless, Rollie will be in our hearts forever.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.