Roland E. Zacharias, 84, passed away May 6, 2020, in Fridley MN. Roland was born on November 15, 1935, in Linton, North Dakota.
He graduated from Chisago City High School and Hamline University. He retired from Honeywell after 32 years. Following his retirement, he worked as a volunteer driver for Anoka County for 27 years.
Roland was a long time member of the Fridley Junior Chamber of Commerce and a life time member of New Brighton Christian Church.
He and his wife Betty had a cabin in northern Minnesota for 50 years where he loved to fish and watch his children swim, water ski and ski jump. He also liked to bowl and golf. His biggest enjoyment in life was watching his children and grandchildren participate in sports, band, music, plays, etc.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Marion; step-mother, Violet; and daughter-in-law, Tracy Zacharias. He is survived by his wife, Betty, of 64 years; five children, Steven, Deborah (James) Koenig, Sandra (Daryl) Sies, Timothy, and Kathleen (Leon) Tews; 14 grandchildren; and three great grandchildren; along with his sister, Nada (Robert) Engquist. A private family interment will be at Scandinavian Cemetery in Forest Lake.
