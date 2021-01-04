Rose Marie A. Krebbs, of Cambridge, passed away unexpectedly at her home surrounded by her family on Jan. 1, 2021. She was 84 years old.
Rose Marie loved to tend to her vegetable and flower gardens. She traveled extensively throughout the 48 states, enjoying the mountains of Utah the most. She loved to dance.
Rose Marie met Bob at a Lawrence Welk concert in California, where they danced the night away and fell in love. The rest is history.
She was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Rose Kryzer; brothers Joe, Edward, Wencel and Robert Kryzer.
Rose Marie is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Bob; children Diana (Leonard) Patraw, Dan (Cheryl) Krebbs, Donald (Sharon) Krebbs, David Krebbs, Denise Krebbs and Douglas Krebbs. Grandmother to: Jacob Schurmier. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 230 N. Fern St. Cambridge. A private interment will take place.
Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home 763-689-2244. Online condolences can be shared at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
