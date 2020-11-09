Ruth (Lundeen) Maples

Ruth Edna (Lundeen) Maples died on Oct. 28, 2020, at Lake Minnetonka Shores in Spring Park, MN. She was 93 years old.
Ruth was born in Princeton, MN on July 8, 1927. She was the first-born of Mark and Edna Lundeen and was raised on a dairy farm in Isanti, MN, along with her two brothers (Mark and Philip) and her sister (Elna).
Ruth graduated as the salutatorian of her class in 1945 from St. Francis High School and continued her education by going to a secretarial school in Minneapolis. She then worked for the V.A. in St. Paul. During that period of time, she met her future husband, Robert L Maples, who was in the Navy. They were married on June 9, 1950, and were married for 67 years.
Ruth and Robert began dairy farming together in Isanti, MN, and then moved to a farm in Princeton MN. Along the way, they raised five children. Throughout her life, Ruth was devoted to her family. Ruth’s dream as a young woman had been to go to college. As a mother, she directly passed that dream along to her children, i.e., “You’re going to go to college” and they all did go to college.
Ruth was a dairy farmer whose specialty was milking the cows. She was a great cook and baker. She loved to make beautiful quilts; knit mittens, scarves, hats, sweaters, and afghans. Ruth enjoyed going to antique auctions and barn sales. She loved discovering beautiful things for her home and to give to others. Ruth especially loved to collect antique dolls.
Following their life on the farm, Ruth and Robert purchased a retirement property in Nisswa, MN where they built a beautiful home on Little Gull Lake and where they spent their retirement years. There, she specialized in “being in the house,” baking and cooking, especially delicious fish dinners.
Ruth was predeceased by her husband Robert, her brother Mark, and her brother-in-law, Ronald Swanson.
She is survived by her sister Elna, brother Phillip (Betty), and their families; her children, Gordon (Debbie), Elaine (Tom), Bruce (Linda), David (Diana), and Jonathan (Kate). Grandma will always be missed by her grandchildren; Alyssa, Scott, Fred, Jade, Keegan, Devyn, Christina, Jacob, Amanda, Grace, Gunnar, Anders, and Anna; and four great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank all who helped to take care of Ruth for the last two years at Lake Minnetonka Shores in Spring Park, MN. A celebration of life will take place in the spring of 2021. Memorials may be sent to the American Cancer Society or the Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa, MN. The Cremation Society of Minnesota-Edina, 952-800-1008, made the final arrangements.
