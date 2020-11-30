Sandra Jane Guetschoff, of Cambridge passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at her home surrounded by family. She was 78 years old.
Sandra was born Feb. 22, 1942, in Willmar, Minnesota to Harry and Thelma (Nyvold) Solberg. Sandy grew up on a farm in Willmar. In 1945 she was baptized at Vinje Lutheran Church in Willmar. Sandy graduated from Willmar High School in 1960 and went on to attend Willmar Community College.
In May 1961, she was united in marriage to Tom Smith in Willmar. They made their home in Minneapolis for three years and moved to Cambridge in 1964 with their two children. Over the years, Sandy worked at the Credit Bureau, Blue Fox Tackle, Peoples State Agency, and The Cambridge Theatre.
On Sept. 18, 1995, she married Richard Guetschoff in Overland Park, Kansas. They spent their married life in Cambridge and wintered several years in Lake Havasu City, AZ. Sandy was the president of the Mrs. Jaycees in 1968. She was a former member of Cambridge Lutheran Church. Then, in July 2017, she was baptized at her home and became a member of Cross Pointe Church.
She enjoyed scrapbooking, quilting, gardening, reading, playing cards, and most of all, shopping. She loved traveling and visited all 50 states. Sandy was a proud mother of Janae and Greg, she was a hard worker, loved decorating and kept her home beautiful all of the time.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Doug Solberg, sister-in-law Ruby Solberg, brother-in-law Dave Fostervold, and former husband Tom Smith.
Sandy is survived by her husband Dick Guetschoff, daughter Janae (John) Collins of Stanchfield, son Greg (Sara) Smith of Preston, stepchildren Deb (Jerry) Zeise of Cambridge, Bob (Heidi) Guetschoff of Cambridge, JoAnn (Brian) Sprino of Cambridge, 12 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, sister Sharon Fostervold of Spicer, MN, three nieces, five nephews, and many other relatives and friends,
Funeral Services were held Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Cross Pointe Church. Interment in Cambridge Union Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the Decorating Fund at Cross Pointe Church. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
