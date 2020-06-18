Sandra Reichel Larson (Lodin), 69, of Mora died June 13, 2020 at home.
Sandra was born December 9, 1950, in Braham, Minnesota to Ray and Juanieta (Westlund) Lodin. She was raised and attended school in Isanti and Cambridge. On September 28, 1968, Sandra married Andy Hiljus in Balsam Lake, Wisconsin and they had two sons, Jonathan and Brian. Sandra married Loren Reichel on August 27, 1988 in Mora, Minnesota and they had two sons, David and Douglas. They lived in Mora where they owned and operated Festival Foods. Sandra lost Loren in August of 1991 to cancer. On December 10, 1993, Sandra married Russell Larson in Braham, Minnesota.
Sandra was a people person and loved socializing. She loved being with her family, especially the grandkids. Sandra always spoke her mind and she enjoyed her beer. She lived life fully and it was full of laughter. She was one of a kind and will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Sandra is survived by her husband, Russell; three sons, Brian Hiljus, David (Monica) Reichel, and Douglas (Amanda) Reichel; two brothers, Dennis (Kathy) Lodin, Curtis (Trish) Lodin; one sister, Linda (Dennis) Cameron; 8 grandchildren Alexus, Dominik, Kamaria, Ja’Tayzha, Logan, Gavynn, Quentin and Teagan; and many other relatives and friends. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by husbands Andy Hiljus and Loren Reichel, and a son, Jonathan Hiljus.
A public memorial visitation will be held from noon – 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27 at Strike Life Tributes in Isanti. A private family memorial service will begin at 2 PM. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
