Sharon Gardner of Braham, Minnesota passed away on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at the University of Minnesota Hospital. She was 76 years old.
Sharon was born in Watertown, South Dakota to Mary Louise (Pottratz) Fischer. Sharon was united in marriage to Lloyd Gardner on Oct. 29, 1960. They moved to the Braham area and raised four children.
Sharon started working at the Park Cafe in Braham in 1968 as a waitress and became the owner of the restaurant with her husband Lloyd in 1979. They retired from ownership approximately 10 years later. Sharon was an amazing cook, baker and waitress.
Sharon loved her crossword puzzle books, playing cards and board games (specifically Scrabble and Yahtzee). However, bowling was her favorite activity and she bowled on the Park Café league for many years.
Sharon was known to be very genuine, polite, and had a heartwarming smile.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Rita Gardner Welch, brother Robert Fischer, and father and mother-in-law Lester and Bernice Gardner.
She is survived by her husband Lloyd; children, Dan (Regina), Kari (Robert) Pangerl, and Scott; nine grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; brother Randy (Ruth) Needham; sisters, Kathy Needham (Greg Scheele) and Julie Needham; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service was held on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home of Braham. The Rev. Julie Beck officiated. Inurnment will be held at a future date in the Grasston Union Cemetery. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.