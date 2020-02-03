Shirley M. Mauriala

Shirley Mae Mauriala, 88, of Isanti, passed over peacefully Jan. 31, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Shirley was born March 14, 1931, in Cotton, Minnesota, to Finnish immigrants, John and Eliina (Rajamaki) Laakso, the youngest of seven children. She attended school in Duluth and Cotton, graduating from Cotton High School in 1949. Shirley enrolled at Northwestern University and graduated in 1953 as a Christian Education major. On Dec. 28, 1952, she married Paul Mauriala, whom she had known since first grade, at the Cotton Covenant Church. They lived in Minneapolis until moving to Isanti in 1966. While raising their children, Shirley worked with students at St. Francis Christian School and was an election judge for Athens Township for many years. She was an active member at First Baptist Church in St. Francis for over 50 years. Her hobbies included needlepoint, crocheting, cross-stitch, working on puzzles and playing computer games.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 67 years, Paul; four children: John (Debbie), Phil (Karen), Rebecca (Bill) Kuehn, and Ruthy (Jon) Horner; 10 grandchildren: Jonathan, Ben (Nichole), Alysha, Reed, Faith, Joe, Megan (Ryan), Michael, Matt and Zoe; 10 great-grandchildren: Nathen, Hope, Ellie, Dominic, Landon, Addison, Ian, Addilynn, Kai and Aurora; and many other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Bruno, Eino, Ilmar; and sisters Aune, Violet Laakso and Ellen Maki; son Paul David.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at First Baptist Church in St. Francis with a time for visiting one hour prior, food and fellowship following the service. Interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Cotton with family. Memorials will be donated to the St Francis Christian School to expand the hand bell choir. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.