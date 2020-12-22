Shirley M. Roach (Stinson) of Cambridge passed away peacefully at the Estates of Rush City. She was 91 years old.
Shirley was born on July 31, 1929, to Kenneth and Leone Stinson in Minneapolis, MN. She was the second oldest of five girls in her family.
She attended rural grade school in the Brainerd lakes area and graduated from Crosby-Ironton High School. After graduation, she spent two years at a junior college, where she met the love of her life, Jack Roach.
Shirley and Jack married on Dec. 25, 1948. They resided in Roswell, NM, during Jack’s military service. After completing his military service, Jack started them on the road to auto sales. Shirley and Jack lived in Independence, MO where they had their first child, Timothy. Shirley and her family moved to Cambridge, MN in 1956 and purchased the Ford dealership. They managed and grew the dealership for 30 years until their retirement in 1986.
Shirley’s second child Jacqueline, was born shortly after arriving in Cambridge, MN in 1959.
Shirley loved to travel. She and Jack went many places while being on the Ford Advertiser’s Board. They traveled to Ireland, England and Hawaii with friends and family. When in Minnesota, they loved going up “North” to the cabin on Big Sandy Lake in McGregor, MN. There, Shirley could host a party in no time with an elegant touch; gourmet food and all the right touches. She was an awesome cook, homemaker and business woman. Early in her life, she was a Cub Scout leader, Sunday School teacher, American Legion Auxiliary and active with the Girl Scouts; but most of all she was a loving and caring wife, mother, and grandmother who made sure everyone was fed and taken care of. She would continue to care for her family daily until her passing. Always a lady and the “Rock” of the family, never raising her voice and always ready to help with anything the family needed. Shirley will certainly be missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jack, parents Ken and Leone, five sisters and many friends.
Shirley is survived by her children; Tim (Lina) Roach and Jacqueline (Ron) Olson. She was blessed with five grandchildren; Jason (Maureen) Roach, Amy Albert, Monte Roach, Amber (Eric) Marshall, Tamara (Chuck) Cole and nine great-grandchildren; Ava and Gabriel Albert, Jocelin and Jordan Roach, Alexis, Hunter and Jack Marshall, Hudson and Ruger Cole, and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Shirley’s life will be held when the weather is warmer and times are better. Condolences can be shared at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
