Shirley T. Lohse, of Isanti died Dec. 19, 2020, in Minnetonka. A beautiful angel gained her wings on after battling brain cancer. She was 85 years old.
Shirley was born July 2, 1935, in Wendell, Minnesota to Thomas and Sophie (Berg) Germundson. She graduated from Elbow Lake High School. On July 3, 1955, Shirley was united in marriage to Lyle Lohse, and they made their home in the Minneapolis area. In 1970, they moved to a farm in the Isanti area, where they raised their family. On the farm, Shirley partnered with Lyle to run the business by managing the finances, running parts/fuel to the field, and keeping everyone well-fed.
She and Lyle loved to dance, especially to polkas. They belonged to a square dance club for a number of years. They also enjoyed traveling, making many camping trips “Up North,” seeing lots of the United States, and spending winters in Arizona.
Uff-da, Shirley was very proud of her Norwegian heritage and especially enjoyed having lefse and krumkake for Christmas! Her hobbies included gardening, canning/preserving, and finding great bargains at garage sales. She grew her own grapes, which she used to make the best grape jelly. Shirley was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, where she actively volunteered in the office up until COVID and performed altar guild duties for many years.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Lyle; son, Greg; siblings Arnold, Orris, Odie, Gerald and Judith.
She will be lovingly remembered as a wonderful mother and even better grandmother by her son, Wayne Lohse; daughter, Michele (Greg) Cooper; grandchildren, Laura (Alex) Santiago and Geoffrey Cooper. She is also survived by brother, Russell (Diane) Germundson; sisters-in-laws Lyla Kleven; Melvina Germundson; LaVonne Germundson; brother-in-law, Bob (Susie) Lohse; and also by other many nieces, nephews and friends.
A private family funeral was held at Strike Life Tributes in Isanti. Interment was in Athens Lutheran Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
