Steven L. Erickson

Steven Leland Erickson passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021, at his home at Walker Methodist Levande in Cambridge. He was 76 years old.
He was born June 16, 1945, in Minneapolis, MN to Linden and Grace Erickson of Dalbo, MN. Steven attended Dowling District #59 Country School through 8th grade and graduated from Cambridge High School in 1963. Steve earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Physics from Augsburg College in 1967. He went on to graduate school at Arizona State University but left there to enroll in Officer Candidate School with the Air Force in 1969. While in the Air Force he earned his Master’s Degree in Atmospheric Science from Colorado State University in 1977. He attained the rank of Lt. Colonel. After 22 years of distinguished service in the U.S. Air Force, Steve retired in 1991. His last assignment was at Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha, NE. He worked in the public sector as a meteorologist until he decided to move back home to the Cambridge area. He settled in Maple Ridge Township and helped his brother Ken farm. In November, 2020 Steve moved to Walker Methodist Levande Home in Cambridge where he was well cared for.
He was married for a time to Cynthia Bailey and had stepsons Adam and Wesley Bailey.
Steven was preceded in death by his parents Linden and Grace Erickson, uncle August Erickson, and stepson Adam Bailey.
He is survived by his sister Laurel (Wendell) Johnson of Cambridge; brothers Kenneth (Sharon) Erickson of Cambridge, Donovan (Gayle) Erickson of Stanchfield; sister Deborah (Lawrence) Lawman of Blaine; stepson Wesley (Kristian) Bailey of Nebraska; and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral Service 11a.m., Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Salem Lutheran Church in Dalbo. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment in the church cemetery with Military Honors provided by the Cambridge American Legion Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
