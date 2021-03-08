Sue Aldrich of Elk River, formerly of Cambridge, was on her way to Hawaii when God took her home to His eternal paradise on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. She was 61 years old.
Sue was born on Jan. 7, 1960, in Minneapolis, MN, where she grew up with her parents and siblings. In 1977, she met her future husband, Rick Aldrich. They married on Aug. 25, 1978. She dedicated her life to serving others; be it in a kitchen or raising her family. Her biggest passion in life was making sure that everyone’s day was a little brighter.
In 2012, Sue retired from catering with her mother. After retirement, she became a full-time grandma, which she very much loved and enjoyed. She felt her greatest accomplishment in life was being a wife, mother, and grandma.
Besides spending time with family and friends, Sue loved to find a good bargain, go out to eat, drink Pepsi, wear sandals, play bingo, and go on family vacations. Her favorite place to vacation was Disney World to see her favorite rodent, Mickey Mouse.
Mom was one of the strongest souls and fought till the very end to overcome all life’s troubles that faced her till God called her home to be with our dad.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Rick Aldrich of 41 years, father William Schuman, in-laws Connie and Orris Aldrich, brother John Schuman, brothers-in-laws Carmen Frarck and Curt Carlson, sister-in-law Darlene Schuman, nephew Zach Schuman, and close family friend Lynn Norris.
Sue is survived by her son Lee (Inna) Aldrich; daughter Laura (Jason) Anthony; beloved grandchildren Danik, Victor and Mark Aldrich; mother Sheila Schuman; siblings Sheryl Carlson, Wayne (Sue) Schuman, David Schuman, Ronald (Kathy) Schuman, Kathy Schuman, Kurt (Jeanne) Schuman, and Leigh-Anne (David) Lighthall; best friend/soul sister Deb Norris-Wise; faithful companion Lucky; many of her children’s friends that called her mom; and other family and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Refuge of Hope Church in Andover. Visitation will begin at 9:30 at the church. Interment will be at a later date in Cambridge Union Cemetery. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.