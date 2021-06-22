Tami Wienman, of Andover was called home on June 19, 2021. She was 41 years old.
Tami was proud owner of Modern Title Company. She will be remembered for being hardworking, her wisdom and understanding of people and her sense of humor. She loved her fur babies, girls’ weekends, being the best auntie ever, casino trips and fishing. She was perfectly imperfect but was there any time someone needed her. Tami leaves us heartbroken but full of memories and we all wonder how she is doing without her phone.
She was preceded in death by great-grandmother, Alice Baker; grandparents, Melvin and Shirley Baker; and dog, Tuffy.
She is survived by husband, Jeff; mom, Sharon; brother, Johnnie (Amanda) Baker; puppies, Brutis Michael and Boscoe Jean; mother and father-in-law, Connie and Roger Weinman; sister-in-law, Sarah (Justin) Bell; brother-in-law, Jeremy Weinman; nephews and niece, Blake and Cater Baker, Brennan, Cameron and Mackenna Bell; special aunts and uncles, Susan Baker (Jim), David (Pam) Baker; many other aunts, uncles, other relatives and countless friends.
A Celebration of Tami’s life will be held at KOZLAK-RADULOVICH BLAINE CHAPEL (107th Ave. NE & Hwy. 65) Saturday, June 26 from 1-5 p.m. with a Time of Remembrance at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family to kickoff the Tami Weinman Memorial Golf Tournament benefiting the Lupus Foundation. Arrangements are with Kozlak Radulovich Funeral Chapel, www.kozlakradulovich.com, 763-783-1100.
