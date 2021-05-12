Thomas D. Burdick

Thomas D. “Tom” Burdick of Isanti County area passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on May 9, 2021. He was 63 years old.
We lost a gentle and loving sould, who always made time for anyone in need.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law, and nephew Wesley Burdick.
He is survived by his loving wife Deb; children Amanda (Grant) Strom, Jessica (Rob) Kohl, Lindsey Burdick (s.o. Nsanyuy Jogwuia), and Tony Burdick.He was the proud grandfather of Griffin Strom and Preston Kohl.
He is also survived by his sisters Linda Anderson and Karla (George) Van Lith; brother tim (Karen) Burdick; brother-in-law Rod (Mary) Moberg; nieces Sara and Kristine; nephews Bruce, Brian and Travis; Brandon and Brian Moberg; and many other great nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, May 17, 2021 at Cambridge Lutheran Church, 621 Old North Main St., Cambridge. Visitation 2 - 5 p.m. Sunday, May 16 at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home, 311 Ashland St., Cambridge, 763-689-2244 and one hour prior to service at the church on Monday. Interment 1 p.m. Tuesday at Clinton Cemetery, Clinton, MN.
Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers. Online condolences and favorite stories of Tom can be shared at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.