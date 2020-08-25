Thomas LaClare

Thomas E. LaClare, 76, passed away after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
Tom was born in 1944 in Minneapolis to Thomas J. and Laverne LaClare. While in the Army, Tom met Karen, his wife of 54 years. The two moved to Colorado just prior to their daughter Tammy being born, they then returned to Minneapolis to be closer to family and friends.
Once their son Tom was born, the two moved to Cambridge, MN where they would reside for the next 49 years. Tom worked as a Tool and Die Maker.
Tom was fortunate to be able to spend many summers sailing and fishing on Mille Lacs and winters sailing the waters of Florida. Most recently, Tom was a fanatical British car enthusiast and very active member in the MN Jaguar Club.
He is survived by his wife Karen; children Tammy (Sally) and Tom (Nicole); grandchildren Dominique (David), Miranda (Jared), Noah and Mitchell. Tom was one of a kind and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
A private service followed by a public memorial visitation will be held from 5 - 7p.m., Thursday Aug. 27 at Strike Life Tributes in Cambridge. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
