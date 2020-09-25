Todd Leslie Linquist, 60, passed away on Sept. 16, 2020.
He was born on June 14, 1960, to Leslie and Ila (Biggins) Linquist in Cambridge, Minnesota. He joined brothers Tim and Dan on a farm east of town where he enjoyed Ila’s Swedish pancakes, rode hogs and horses, and baled hay. Todd attended Moody School through 5th grade, and Cambridge Public school thereafter. In high school he was a part of the swim team, Young Life, and Christian Youth Fellowship (CYF). He was voted Homecoming King his senior year. He learned to play guitar during these years which became a lifelong joy! He attended Bemidji State in 1978, and then Jamestown College - graduating with a Religion - Philosophy degree in 1982.
Todd worked for Young Life in Jamestown and then as a church partner with Young Life and Grace United Methodist Church, Fergus Falls. On his first Fall Weekend at Young Life’s Castaway Camp he met Beth Denley - they eventually married on June, 27, 1987. Todd worked for Young Life in Morton, IL, and then Cambridge, MN, where their three children were born. In 1998 he completed his Masters of Divinity Degree from Fuller Seminary in Pasadena, CA. The family then moved to Red Wing, MN where Todd was the YL Area Director from 1998 until 2011 when he was unable to continue due to Parkinson’s Disease with Dementia. In 2015 Todd and Beth moved to Spokane, WA to live in the same city as their children.
Todd was an amazing husband, father, brother, friend, and youth leader. He was loved and respected throughout the communities he served. His singing, guitar playing, story telling, and light hearted nature are dearly remembered by friends, relatives and the young people involved in Young Life. He lived a simple spiritual life of loving Jesus and having fun with everyone he knew. It was contagious.
A friend reunion was held in July, 2019, in Spokane, WA to honor Todd. These were amazing days of laughter, music, reflection and fellowship.
Todd is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; children Emily (Hunter) Badgley, Gabriel (Lydia) Linquist, and Anna (Cody Vandever) Linquist; along with granddaughter Cedar Badgley; his brothers Tim (Janet) Linquist and family - Jacob, Dustin, and Kylee (Cody) Mills; and Daniel (Kris) Linquist and family - Philip and Stephanie. He is preceded in death by his parents Leslie and Ila Linquist.
Memorial donations can be made to Young Life at giving.younglife.org: Gabe Linquist’s area in Spokane, WA - WA426, Red Wing, MN - MN24, or East Central Minnesota - MN28. Memorial service arrangements pending.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.