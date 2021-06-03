Tracy A. Sumner

Tracy Ann Sumner passed away on Thursday evening, May 27, at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, North Dakota. She was 57 years old.
Cause of death was pneumonia-covid after suffering for many, many years from painful psoriatic arthritis and other chronic illnesses. She talked with her family members shortly before her death.
Tracy was born in St. Paul to parents John and Carol (Moen) Stradinger on Feb. 5, 1964. The family moved to North Branch in 1968. Tracy lived her adult life in Deer Creek where she raised her family and more recently lived in Battle Lake, MN.
Heavenly souls awaiting Tracy’s arrival are her father John Stradinger, her brother Brian Stradinger, grandson Gavyn, grandparents John and Erma Stradinger, and Oscar and Ella Moen, first husband Robert VanDell, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Missing her are her mother Carol Stradinger, sons Joshua and his daughter Carrie Ann VanDell, Nicholas (Amy) VanDell, Jeremy Sumner and his father Michael, brother Wayne Stradinger, friend Craig Horlocker, friend and helper Bobbie Bullard. Also many other long time good friends, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Tracy requested no funeral service.
