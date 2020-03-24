Tracy Zacharias, 51, of Cambridge, Minnesota, was born on June 8, 1968, in Bemidji, Minnesota. She passed away on March 22, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids.
Tracy grew up on “The farm,” where she developed a work ethic like no other. She graduated from Blackduck High School in 1986 and from Bemidji State University in 1991 with a degree in elementary education and licensures in Kindergarten and coaching. She also earned a license in dental assisting, which is what she did for most of her career and really enjoyed working for Northtown Dental.
She met her husband Tim while at college. They got married on July 30, 1994. Her greatest joys were spending time with her family, involving herself in her kids’ activities, all kinds of physical activities and sports, spending time at the cabin in Aitkin, making friends, but above all living her life for the Lord.
Tracy was preceded in death by her father Joseph Nipp. She is survived by her husband, Tim Zacharias of Cambridge; daughter Jami (Christian) Kalupy of Clifton Park, New York, sons Jared and Jacob Zacharias of Cambridge; mother Edith Nipp of Blackduck; siblings Joe Nipp, Susan (Michael) Defoe, Bonnie Sea, Debbie Jacko, Terry Lyle, Vicky Parsons, Kelly (Rena) Nipp, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, in laws, nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, at Strike Life Tributes in Cambridge. An outdoor funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 29th at a friend’s residence in Cambridge. Please call Jami Kalupy at 763-607-3266 for the location. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
