Travis J. Blomquist, age 33, of Isanti, went home to Heaven on Dec. 23, 2019, at home after a courageous battle with neuroendocrine cancer. His family was by his side.
Travis Jon Blomquist was born Feb. 11, 1986, in Fridley, Minn., to Joy and Jon Blomquist. He attended school in Spring Lake Park and then in Tower, Minn., graduating in 2004. Travis enjoyed swimming, fishing, detailing cars and talking trucks. His happy place was Lake Vermilion and his truck. He loved his family, his Lord and his dogs. Travis was a kind man with a generous heart. His battle with cancer started March 15, 2019. Travis fought an amazing battle with faith, grace and dignity, leaving his mark on the people that surrounded him. He is now pain-free and watching over us all.
Travis is survived by his mother Joy (Phil) Bodine; father Jon Blomquist; sister Alycia Blomquist; grandparents Don and Jane Johnson, Howard and Lorna Blomquist, and Barb Bodine; aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by a grandfather, Philip Bodine.
A memorial gathering to celebrate his life will be held from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Strike Life Tributes in Cambridge.
We thank everyone for your support during the journey. We could not have done it without ALL of you. Great Love, Team Travis.
Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
