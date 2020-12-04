Trevor T. Watson

Trevor Tyler Watson “Watty,” of Isanti, MN passed away peacefully Nov. 5, 2020. He was 40 years old.
He grew up in Bethel, MN playing baseball, football, playing video games and loved to ride dirt bike. He developed life long friendships with childhood friends.
Trevor enjoyed spending time with Chasity and the kids, their cat Cookie and bearded dragon Honey; his family and friends. He was an avid pool player for the past 20 years participating in many different tournaments; he played in a bar league, advanced and masters. He loved golfing on leagues, attending motocross, disc golf, fishing, hunting, star gazing, storm watching, rock collecting, gaming, music, BBQ’s, bon fires and playing glow in the dark bocce ball. He liked to spend weekends at the lake relaxing with family.
He prided himself as a painter for many years. And in the past several years he worked at P&M Truss building floor trusses. He was happy there and spoke highly of his work family.
He had a magnetic personality with a great sense of humor, an infectious laugh and an unforgettable smile. He was a loving son, partner, father figure, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. He was loved by all who knew him and is going to be missed tremendously.
We love you Trevor and you will forever be in the hearts of Watty’s Warriors.
He was preceded in death by Grandparents Larry and Dorothy Watson, Floyd Clark, William Janssen, Uncle Dan Watson, Step Father Jim Strassburg and Mother in law Kim Isaacs.
He is survived by Life Partner Chasity Livingston; step children Taylin and Tanaya Rickey; parents Brenda Strassburg and Bruce Effertz, and Michael and Kathy Watson; In-Laws Kevin and Cindy Livingston and Lee Isaacs; Sisters Heather Hemmelgarn (Tim), TJ, Ashley Watson (Scott), Cohl and Camaira Karkinen; step sister Shannon Ojeda (Jon) and children; sister in law Chrystal Strange (Marc) and children; grandmother Shirley Clark; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
We will have a celebration of life for Trevor at a future date.
