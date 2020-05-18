Vera Fordahl

Vera Thelma (Rockstad) Fordahl, 99, went to be with Jesus at her heavenly home on May 11, 2020.
Vera resided at The Walker Methodist Assisted Living Residence at the time of her death. She was born in Thief River Falls, MN On Dec. 6, 1920. Her faith in God carried her through many trials and her life was a testimony of the faithfulness of God to everyone who knew her.
She is survived by two sisters, Ruth Gibson of Whitebear Lake, MN and June Blodgette of Bradenton, FL; four children, Colleen Norholm of Canon City, CO, Judy Lutterman (Dean) of Monticello, MN, Jeanette Keyso (John) of Cambridge, MN, and Steven Fordahl (Ellen) of Stanchfield, MN. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. She was preceded in death by son Reuben, daughter Carol, brother Glen, sister Avis, and her parents, Fred and Ida Rockstad. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.