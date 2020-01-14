The dear heart of a Honey of a woman has gone silent, but the way she lived and loved remains.
Virginia A. Yankee, aka Honey, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at River Falls Area Hospital in River Falls, Wisconsin. She formerly resided in Cambridge.
She was born Aug. 21, 1924, in Ashland, Wisconsin. Virginia was the daughter of Ernest and Anna (Tedlund) Lofblad.
Virginia is survived by her four children, Wendy (Randy) Grabau of Spring Valley, Minn., Jim (Ruth) Yankee of Elk River, Minn., Kathy (Dennis) Aronson of Hudson, Wis. (formerly of Cambridge), and Richard (Laura) Yankee of Ashland, Wis.; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; one brother, Hjalmar Lofblad, and four sisters, Mildred Meirhofer, Dorothy Gunderson, Anna Gunderson and Katherine Lofblad.
Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Roberts Funeral Home and Cremation Services, in Ashland, with Pastor Julie Burmeister officiating. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
To send a guestbook message and see full obit, please visit bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
