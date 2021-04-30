Virginia C. Rosenau

Virginia Carol “Ginnie” Rosenau, of Bethel, formerly of Cambridge passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Fairview Southdale Hospital. She was 72 years old.
She was born Jan. 22, 1949, in Fergus Falls, Minnesota to Ruben and Evelyn (Evavold) Hebeisen. The family lived in Ashby when she was born and she was baptized in the Lutheran Church in Ashby. The family moved to the Isanti/Cambridge area. Ginnie attended country school in Athens and went on to graduate from Cambridge High School in 1967. Shortly after high school, she began working at Cambridge Memorial Hospital.
On Nov. 7, 1967, she was united in marriage to Gary Rosenau at Elim Baptist Church in Isanti. They lived eight years in Isanti and in 1975 moved to Cambridge and raised their three children.
Ginnie spent 50 years working at Cambridge Memorial Hospital/Cambridge Medical Center, spending much of her time in the nursery and later as Health Unit Coordinator, retiring in 2018.
She was a longtime member of Cambridge Lutheran Church and was a true Christian. Ginnie enjoyed shopping, traveling with friends and family; she thoroughly enjoyed the three-week trip to Europe with Karen, Rose and Judy. She loved spending time with her children, family and friends, enjoyed her pets and missed not having a horse like she did as a young girl. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was okay to be laughed at too.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Gary in October, 2011, nephew Randy Brellenthin, and great great nephew Kason Stelling.
Ginnie is survived by her daughter Lisa Rosenau of Bethel; sons Brian Rosenau of Bethel, Chris (Melissa) Rosenau of Mora; sister Karen (Doug) Brellenthin of Easley, SC; brothers David (Rose) Hebeisen of Knox, IN, Jeff Hebeisen of Cottage Grove, Ronald (Deb) Hebeisen of Cambridge; best friend Judy Westman of Cambridge; as well as several nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Information and condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
