Virginia M. Erickson

Virginia Mae Erickson, age 90, of Cambridge, passed away Jan. 5, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids.
Virginia was born May 30, 1929, in Markville, Minnesota, to Russell William Kelch and Louise (Bowen) Kelch. She was married to Robert Erickson on April 15, 1950, who preceded Virginia in death March 14, 2016.
Virginia was known by many for her work at Cambridge Clinic, co-founding East Central Habitat for Humanity with her husband, and her service at Eastern Star in North Branch, among other giving activities in Cambridge, Minnesota, and Donna, Texas.
She is survived by her son Robert Erickson and daughter-in-law Diane of Cambridge; daughter Janyce Potter Erickson and son-in-law Don Potter of Bloomington; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers Bill, Russell “Conrad” and sister Pat (Kelch) Turner; and by many other relatives and friends. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Jerry and John, and sister Sylvia.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, Jan. 11, at Cambridge Lutheran Church, 621 Old Main St. N, Cambridge. Visitation at 10 a.m., memorial at 11, with lunch following. Memorials to East Central Habitat for Humanity are preferred. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.