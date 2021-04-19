Warren H. Lindberg

Warren Harold Lindberg, born in Isanti County, Minnesota, on Feb. 13, 1922, passed away on April 8, 2021, in California at the age of 99.
Warren grew up working on the family farm, taking over at a young age when his father was unable to continue due to rheumatoid arthritis. In 1944 the farm was sold and he was drafted into the Army, where he served in Company E of the 347th Infantry Regiment, 87th Infantry Division. As one of the older and stronger farm boys, he was assigned to carry the B.A.R. as a replacement soldier and joined the advance against the Germans in what was to become known as the Battle of the Bulge.
After being wounded in 1945, he was discharged from service, then signed up for school benefits. He completed studies to earn his GED then entered Minneapolis Business College where he studied Business, Advanced Accounting and Business Law, continuing night courses until his marriage to Kathie in 1950.
Warren worked for 39 years in accounting and as a Business Manager, retiring in 1987. He and Kathie moved to Nisswa, Minnesota, on Clark Lake and spent every winter in Mesa, Arizona, until her death in 1999.
Due to failing eyesight, in 2009 Warren made the decision to stop driving and moved to California to live with his daughter, where he returned to his farmer roots to plant and tend a garden and enjoyed walking his two dogs, Lady and Boo.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Kathie, and is survived by his daughter Karolyn.
Visitation: 2 - 3 p.m., Wednesday, April 21 at Strike Life Tributes in Isanti followed by a graveside service at Fridsborg Cemetery, East Bethel, Minnesota. Online condolences can be placed at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
