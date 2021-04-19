Wayne L. Carlson

Wayne Laurel Carlson, of Isanti, died Jan. 8, 2021, at the University of Minnesota Hospital. He was 70 years old.
He was born May 27, 1950, in Mizpah, Minnesota to Warren and Jean (Burgess) Carlson. The family moved to Chisago County and he graduated from Chisago Lakes High School, Class of 1968. He then went to Bemidji State from 1968 – 1970. Wayne joined the Navy and served from 1970 – 1978.
After his military service he came back to Minnesota and he was employed as an electrician. Wayne married Kay Pettee on Jan. 3, 1981, and they made their home in Wyoming, Minnesota. They moved to Isanti in 2003. Wayne enjoyed cooking, fishing, genealogy, hunting and traveling. He was an active member of the Isanti VFW Post and also served on their Honor Guard.
He is survived by his wife, Kay; son, Wade (Lojie); 2 grandsons, Wyley and Stellan (who was born February 18, 2021); brother, Brian (Michelle) Carlson; and by many other relatives and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him and loved him.
A graveside service will be held 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 8 at Isanti Union Cemetery, lunch will follow immediately at the Isanti VFW. Condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
