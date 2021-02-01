William A. Hitchings

William “Bill” Hitchings, of Isanti died peacefully at his home surrounded by family Jan. 29, 2021. He was 81 years old.
William Anthony Hitchings was born Nov. 20, 1939, on the Walter Engstrom farm in Bodum, Minnesota. Their family lived near Crown until Bill was about 5 years old. They then moved to South Minneapolis to the Franklin Ave. Flats. Bill graduated from Vocational High School in 1958, and attended Dunwoody Institute for four years, becoming a Sheet Metal Journeyman.
On May 14, 1960, he married Janice Sherman and they made their home in Minneapolis and Fridley before coming to rural Isanti in 1972. Bill worked as a Union Sheet Metal worker at Commercial Air for 30 years. Bill loved farming, having helped during the summers of his youth on the Engstrom farm. He loved threshing and working to help farms in the area with haying. After moving to Isanti, he was able to farm his own land as well as he continued to help many friends with their farming. Bill had many lifelong friends in the area.
Along with working on the farm, he enjoyed fishing, hunting and tinkering—he could fix anything. His grandkids will always remember their time on the farm, riding in the gopher car and spending time with Grandpa. Bill also loved spending time and traveling with family and friends. Bill and Jan traveled frequently with close friends Betty and Chuck, and many others. He will be dearly missed.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents John and Ethel Hitchings, sister Shirley Goodmanson and brothers-in-law, Jerry Goodmanson and Morrie Small.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Janice; four children, Tim (Karn) Hitchings, Terri Hitchings (Tom Hauge), Tad Hitchings (Christina Clark), and Traci (Brent) Doege; brother, Cliff (Pat) Hitchings; sister, LaDonna Small; five grandchildren, Tristin, Elise, Emily, MaKayla, and Spencer; one great-grandchild, Allee; and by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
The family wants to thank Allina Hospice for the excellent care their team provided. The team showed great compassion and kindness that helped Bill and his family in many ways during this time. Thank you so much! They also want to thank their neighbor Mark for all of his help during this difficult time.
A public memorial visitation will be held from 1 - 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Strike Life Tributes in Isanti. A family celebration of life, and burial in Isanti Union Cemetery, will take place in the spring when family and friends can safely gather. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
