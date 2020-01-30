William J. Murray Jr., age 97, of Cambridge, formerly of East St. Paul, passed away peacefully on Jan. 28, 2020, at GracePointe Crossing.
Bill was born on Sept. 4, 1922, to William Sr. and Ruth (nee Hedberg) Murray. After high school, he served with the Home Guard and began his working career as a commercial artist and graphic arts industry as a lithographer until his retirement.
On April 11, 1947, he married Ilese E. Kahle. They made their home on the east side of St. Paul, Minn. Upon retirement, they moved to North Branch, Minn., spending much of his time camping, canoeing, golfing, trout fishing and attending the Minnesota State High School Hockey Tournament for 75 years, making him the oldest person in Minnesota to attend every state high school hockey game. He enjoyed his family, good health and the presence of the Lord in his life.
He is survived by his wife Ilese of 73½ years; son William J. III (Sharon); daughters Patricia Murray, Suzanne Murray White and son-in-law Les Kemp; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Judy Murray Kemp, brother Eugene and his wife Jan.
Funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at First Baptist Church, 304 Main St. S., Cambridge, Minn. Visitation one hour prior to service at the church on Saturday. Private interment in Oakland Cemetery, St. Paul, Minn. Memorials preferred.
Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral and Cremation Service (763-689-2244). Online condolences can be shared at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
