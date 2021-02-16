William Thomas Darling of Burnet, TX, formerly of Cambridge, MN passed away Feb. 15, 2021, at the home of his granddaughter Spring (Jathan) Craig in Burnet TX. He was 63 years old.
He was born June 21, 1957, in Robinsdale, MN to William C and Donna (Black) Darling.
William lead a full and adventurous life, following his own path, which sometimes drove some of us a little crazy. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. William enjoyed all sports, playing cards, golfing and fishing.
William was preceded in death by his father William C Darling and grandparents.
He is survived by his mother Donna Darling; his daughter Jessica (Kirby) Sundet; stepchildren Dean (Tina) Luedke, Brenda Murphy, and Matthew Luedke; one brother Douglas (Julie) Darling; two sisters, Dorinda (Dan) Strombeck and Lori (Robert) Nelson; grandchildren Louden and Madison Sundet, Spring (Jathan) Craig, Autumn (Ethan) Compton, Nicholas Murphy, Alaxandra and Dakota Luedke; great grandchildren Brice, Beckham, Payslee, and Chayton; and many nieces, nephews and other extended family.
William (papa) will always be loved and missed.
No service is being planned at this time.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.