About the Town: Kind words are healthier

Bradford, MN (55008)

Today

Sunny skies during the morning hours. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 88F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.