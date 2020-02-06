Act on Alzheimer's: Here are tips for touring Memory Care housing

In an effort to raise awareness, educate our community and assist families who have been touched by Alzheimer’s disease, this month’s article will highlight tips for touring Memory Care.
Memory Care is a unique form of care that specializes in working with people with memory problems that are related to Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.
It can be hard to know where to begin when beginning your search for memory care residential housing. You can begin your search online, seek the advice of trusted friends, family or trusted professionals that can help steer you in the right direction.
This can be an overwhelming experience when thinking about where to start. You may wonder, “How will I know how to evaluate the quality of care being provided?”
Working with a professional in the field of elder care is one way to find memory care in your area. Reaching out to a professional can help focus your search and check into all available options. Meeting with a family member of a resident who has had an experience with the residence can be helpful too.
Here is a link to a checklist of questions to ask that will help you in touring different residential communities. There is a downloadable checklist on this site that you can print out: https://www.aplaceformom.com/planning-and-advice/articles/memory-care-checklist.
FOR MORE RESOURCES and guidance in caring for someone with dementia, contact Jayne Mund, Caregiver Consultant, at 651-257-7905 or email jaynem@familypathways.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.