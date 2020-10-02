ACT on Alzheimer’s: Powerful tools for caregivers

In an effort to raise awareness, educate our community and assist families who have been touched by Alzheimer’s disease, this month’s article invites caregivers to register for Powerful Tools for Caregivers Workshop. Powerful Tools for Caregivers is an educational series designed to provide tools you need to take care of yourself while caring for another person. This program will help you reduce stress, improve self-confidence, communicate feelings better, balance your life, increase your ability to make tough decisions and locate helpful resources. You will benefit from this workshop whether you are helping a parent, spouse, friend, someone who lives at home, in residential care or across the country.
Classes consist of 90-minute sessions held once a week for 6 weeks. Classes will take place online via Zoom.
The workshop will be held Thursdays from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM. To register call Collette at 651-257-7905 or email her at collette@familypathways.org. Classes are free. Donations are welcome to help cover materials.
The workshop begins Thursday Oct. 8th and will run through Thursday Nov. 12th 2020.
The Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group is meeting again. The group meets the third Tuesday of each month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Heritage Center at GracePointe Crossing, 322 River Hills Place North. This month’s meeting will be Oct. 20.
The Isanti County Public Health Department will be hosting a four-part virtual conversation series on aging and dementia. In October, the topics will be “Financial Planning for Long Term Care” on Oct. 1 from 9 to 10:30 a.m., and “Dementia Friends” on Oct. 8, also from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Sessions will be held via WebEx and by phone. To register, contact Emily.Moe@co.isanti.mn.us or 763-689-4071.
FOR MORE RESOURCES and guidance in caring for someone with dementia, contact Jayne Mund, Caregiver Consultant, at 651-257-7905 or email jaynem@familypathways.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.