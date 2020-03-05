In an effort to raise awareness, educate our community and assist families who have been touched by Alzheimer’s disease, this month’s article discusses the valuable resource available to families who have a family member in long-term care such as Memory Care, Assisted Living or a Skilled Care Residence.
What is an Ombudsman for Long-Term Care? Ombudsman is a Swedish word that means “citizen representative.” An Ombudsman acts on behalf of people who need assistance advocating for their own cause.
An Ombudsman for Long-Term Care works to enhance the quality of life and the quality of care and services for consumers of long-term care through advocacy, education and empowerment. The services are free and confidential.
The LTC Ombudsman is an independent government official responsible for working with consumers, concerned citizens, public agencies and the following service providers: nursing homes, housing with services (including assisted living), adult foster care, boarding care homes, home care agencies, hospice programs and hospitals.
The Ombudsman:
· Investigates concerns from consumers or others on their behalf relating to their rights, services and benefits.
· Mediates disputes between consumers and service providers and public agencies.
· Advocates for consumers when their rights have been violated or they are not receiving the proper care or assistance.
· Provides information and educational programs to consumers, families, provider staff, volunteers, and concerned citizens about consumer’s rights, laws and regulations of the health care and social services system.
· Advocates for reforms in the health care and social services system to better meet consumer needs.
An Ombudsman handles complaints and problems relating to:
- Quality Care/Services
- Quality of Life
- Rights Violation
- Access to Services
- Service Termination
- Discharge or Eviction
- Public Benefit Program
Dan Tupy is the Regional Ombudsman for Isanti County. He can be contacted at:
Dan Tupy, Regional Ombudsman
Office of Ombudsman for Long-Term Care
540 Cedar Street, St. Paul, MN 55101
Direct Phone: (218) 855-8729 or 1-800-657-3591
Email: daniel.r.tupy@state.mn.us
FOR MORE RESOURCES and guidance in caring for someone with dementia, contact Jayne Mund, Caregiver Consultant, at 651-257-7905 or email jaynem@familypathways.org.
