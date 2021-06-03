ACT on Alzheimer's: Accessing community resources

In an effort to raise awareness, educate our community, reduce the stigma associated with Alzheimer’s disease and assist families with resources who have been touched by Alzheimer’s disease or other related forms of dementia; this month’s article will discuss what community resources are available to caregivers.
Part of taking care of ourselves is knowing about the community-based services that are available to us that we can turn to for support and assistance. Community resources can help you better manage care of the person you are caring for, and help you take better care of yourself. It is important not to wait too long before reaching out for help. Help can come from a variety of places, community resources, family and friends, or professionals. Consider that seeking help from family, friends, and neighbors early in the caregiving journey or paying for assistance can be less costly than waiting until we are overwhelmed, exhausted, or our own health fails. Here are some examples of the support that is available in our community.
•Respite
•Homecare
•Homemaking
•Caregiver support
•Grocery delivery
•Support groups
•Educational workshops
•File of Life
•Project Life Saver
•Elder Law issues
•Senior dining
•Home Delivered Meals & Meals on Wheels
•Meal delivery
•Senior Activity Centers
•Hospice programs
•Chore Services
Please remember that you are not alone. There is help. There is hope. Asking for help is a sign of strength not weakness. It is courageous to no longer attempt to do this alone.
FOR MORE RESOURCES and guidance in caring for someone with dementia, contact Jayne Mund, Caregiver Consultant, at 651-257-7905 or email jaynem@familypathways.org.
