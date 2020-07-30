In an effort to raise awareness, educate our community and assist families who have been touched by Alzheimer’s disease, this month’s article will highlight creating an emergency kit, in the event an emergency situation arises for yourself, and/or the person you are caring for. The Alzheimer’s Association suggests considering preparing an emergency kit in a watertight container and store it in an easily accessible location. Be sure to account for your needs (e.g., prescriptions, important documents, extra cell phone chargers) as well as the needs of the person living with memory loss. Use waterproof bags to protect medications and paperwork and. If possible, store backup important documents in a secure electronic file. Items you may wish to include are:
•A couple of easy-to-change out fits
•Medical documents and supplies of medication (carry a list of medications with dosages).
•Velcro shoes/sneakers
•A cell phone charger and/or an external power bank.
•A spare pair of eyeglasses, if needed.
•Incontinence products, if needed.
•Extra identification items such as an ID bracelet and clothing tags.
•Copies of legal documents, such as power of attorney.
•Copies of insurance and Social Security cards.
•Physician’s name, address and phone numbers, including cell phone.
•Recent picture of the person living with memory loss.
•Bottled water.
•Non-perishable food.
•A favorite item of the person living with memory loss.
•Phone number for the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline (800-272-3900).
FOR MORE RESOURCES and guidance in caring for someone with dementia, contact Jayne Mund, Caregiver Consultant, at 651-257-7905 or email jaynem@familypathways.org.
