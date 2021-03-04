ACT on Alzheimer's: Know the ten signs of Alzheimer’s Disease

Cambridge Act on Alzheimer’s seeks to raise awareness, educate our community, and reduce the stigma that surrounds Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. It is important to understand and be knowledgeable about the early warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease. Being aware, and knowledgeable about Alzheimer’s disease, can help in early detection, support individuals with the disease and their families. It is one important component of being a dementia friendly community.
It may be hard to know the difference between age- related changes and the first signs of Alzheimer’s disease. Some people may recognize changes in themselves before anyone else notices. Often, friends and family will be the first to observe changes in memory, behavior, or abilities.
To help identify problems early, the Alzheimer’s Association® has created a list of warning signs for Alzheimer’s and other dementias. Individuals may experience one or more of these in different degrees.
The 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s Disease
1. Memory loss that disrupts daily life.
2. Challenges in planning or solving problems.
3. Difficulty completing familiar tasks.
4. Confusion with time or place
5. Trouble understanding visual images and spatial relationships.
6. New problems with words in speaking or writing.
7. Misplacing and losing the ability to retrace steps.
8. Decreased or poor judgment.
9. Withdrawal from work or social activities.
10. Changes in mood and personality.
Your memory often changes as you grow older. But memory loss that disrupts daily life is not a typical part of aging. It may be a symptom of dementia. Dementia is a slow decline in memory, thinking and reasoning skills. The most common form of dementia is Alzheimer’s (AHLZ-high-merz) disease, a fatal disorder that results in the loss of brain cells and function.
If you or someone you care about is experiencing any of the warning 10 warning signs, please see a doctor to find the cause. Early diagnosis gives you a chance to seek treatment and plan for your future. The Alzheimer’s Association® can help. Call 1-800-272-3900.
FOR MORE RESOURCES and guidance in caring for someone with dementia, contact Jayne Mund, Caregiver Consultant, at 651-257-7905 or email jaynem@familypathways.org.
