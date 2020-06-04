ACT on Alzheimer's: Tips to Reduce COVID-19 Anxiety

In an effort to raise awareness, educate our community and assist families who have been touched by Alzheimer’s disease, this month’s article will highlight MN Department of Health’s tips to reduce COVID-19 anxiety. As things progress with COVID-19 prevention efforts, you and your family and friends may be experiencing increased stress and anxiety. Consider the following tips to support your mental well-being during these uncertain times. It is important to be gentle with yourself and others, and to take steps to support both your own and your family’s mental well-being.
•Focus on what you can control – including your thoughts and behaviors.
•Remember that you are resilient, and so is humankind. We will get through this.
•Do what you can to reduce risk; take comfort that you are caring for yourself and others.
•Use technology to connect with others frequently.
•Look for the good stuff: the helpers, time with family, and opportunities to pull together. Write down three good things you are grateful for each day.
•Limit exposure to news or social updates. Be a critical thinker. Get your updates from reliable sources. Avoid speculation and rumors.
•Model peaceful behavior for those around you. Remember everyone experiences stress differently.
•Don’t let fear influence your decisions, such as hoarding supplies.
•Be gentle with yourself and others. Be reflective rather than reactive.
•Create a regular routine.
•Maintain a healthy diet and exercise routines to help your immune system and mental well-being.
•Reflect on your reactions. Many who have experienced trauma may be triggered by feelings of powerlessness. Understanding what you are feeling can help you consider how you want to respond to the triggers.
•Practice meditation, yoga, or other mind-body techniques. Find apps or online videos to help.
•Reach out if out need to talk. There are local and national hot lines and warmlines that can help!
FOR MORE RESOURCES and guidance in caring for someone with dementia, contact Jayne Mund, Caregiver Consultant, at 651-257-7905 or email jaynem@familypathways.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.