The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office honors the men and women who serve as Public Safety Dispatchers during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, April 12 - April 18, 2020.
National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week first started in 1991. It was introduced to Congress by the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials International (APCO). This week has been dedicated to Public Safety Telecommunicators who aid in providing 911 and non-emergency assistance to citizens everywhere.
Citizens depend on the skill, expertise and commitment of the men and women who work in public safety telecommunications. These knowledgeable and highly trained individuals help save countless lives by answering emergency and non-emergency calls, dispatching law enforcement, medical and fire professionals and equipment, and providing support to citizens in distress; 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
Each day, thousands of Americans dial 9-1-1 for help in emergencies ranging from house fires and automobile accidents to heart attacks and child poisonings. The men and women who answer these calls for help in Chisago County, while gathering essential information and dispatching the appropriate assistance, can often make the difference between life and death for persons in need.
In one way or another, all Americans are indebted to our nation’s skilled team of public safety telecommunications professionals. Either in our own lives or in the life of a loved one, each of us at some point, has needed the quick, competent professionalism of the 911 emergency service telecommunicators. The work of these “unseen first responders” is invaluable in emergency situations, and each of these dedicated men and women deserve our heartfelt appreciation. Their dedication is immeasurable, their commitment is unwavering, and their generosity is exceptional.
Chisago County’s 14 9-1-1 dispatchers are among the more than 500,000 telecommunications specialists across the nation, who work 24 hours a day to protect and promote the public’s safety. Each month these 14 outstanding dispatchers field approximately 2,100 9-1-1 emergency calls and 5,800 non-emergency calls.
This week we honor: Mary Nalewaja, Lori Field, Joshua Manske, Jim Penberthy, Kristin Bowers-Groeneweg, Peg Morin, Dionne CaPuzzi, Karin Polzin, Lily Griffin, Andrew Norwood, Jen Kasal, Sydney Lewis, Melissa Wenzel, Sgt Tara Jacobson and Director Alicia Stovern.
This week, we salute and honor these fine individuals for their dedicated and thankless service assisting and protecting the citizens of Chisago County.
