Braham School News: Feeling grateful

I’m writing this article on my birthday and like all our experiences at this time, it certainly has a different feel. By the time you are reading this I will have been released from a 14 day recommended/required quarantine by the Minnesota Department of Health (on March 22 one of my adult children learned they had tested positive for Covid 19). Understandably we were very concerned but making a long story short, despite several of us showing mild symptoms, we have all come through in great shape.
So back to my birthday. Typically there would have been some type of family interaction or social outing but in 2020 I sat on my couch reflecting on another year in the books and one thought was stronger than anything else, that being how GRATEFUL I am. Why (other than the obvious positive health outcomes)?
·I’m grateful to work in public education, a sector our state considers essential. I know I don’t necessarily deserve to have this opportunity more than any of you - I’ve just been blessed to fall in this group.
·I’m grateful for the employees of the Braham School District that have kept the ‘wheels on the bus’ moving in almost perfect unison. That includes: The administration for making tough decisions and being there when needed, our custodial staff for ensuring our buildings remain well kept and safe, our teachers and secretaries who are creating a new normal regarding work responsibilities, and our bus drivers and staff who are delivering meals/instructional materials and transporting eligible child care students.
And finally, our front line staff who are providing daily child care (6:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.), food preparation, and nursing services:
Katie Becker, Judy Bendickson, Shawna Bobo, Kimberly Campbell, Sherry Campbell, Jamie Carlyle, Jessica Demko, Peter Duvernay, erica Gould, Julie Grell, Hydie Hecht, Becky Hesselroth, Melinda Husnick, Barbara Johnson, Tammy Johnson, Eric Jones, Deb Kelley, Jeanette Lener, Ellen McKinney, Holly Olson, Michelle Oquist, Lynn Powell, Courtney Robinson, Averyl Rude, Sheila Seibert, Sue Stigen, Terri Stone, Kristine Stull, Crystal Sundermeyer, Christine Thielen, Alyssa Thom, Stephanie Thomas, Shawna Vanderberg, April White, Chelsey White, Lori Williams and Nicole Zimpel.
As of this time we are hopeful to have all our students back on Tuesday, May 5. Regardless, ISD #314 will continue our proud tradition of SERVICE to our community at the HIGHEST level. Please do not hesitate to reach out if we can help in any way (contact me at 320-396-5199 or kgagner@braham.k12.mn.us). Follow the district on our website, Facebook, or Twitter at: @Braham_Schools or my own feed @Supt_Gagner.
DR. KEN GAGNER is superintendent of Braham Area Public Schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.