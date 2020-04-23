It has been over a month since the normalcy of our lives changed with COVID-19. Since that time the team at North Branch has been working tirelessly for you. I am very proud of the work of the team and here are some of the actions they have taken to serve the residents that may have escaped your notice:
~Park Department: The parks team is working very hard to keep open our trails, sidewalks, and activities in which spread of the virus will not take place for physical and mental health. Park equipment was closed when the CDC determined that the virus stayed on equipment well after people left the equipment. Sad day for us, but we want you safe.
~Public Works: They are staying on top of road, sewer, storm sewer, leaf pick up and so much more while maintaining social distancing. The team is constantly sterilizing areas to help prevent the virus spread.
~Building Inspections: The team in that department is busy with many people who are using this time for home projects and new construction. Many new home permits, decks, sheds, and other requests have been made and that team works to assist those to keep the projects on track.
~Fire Department: The team in the Fire Department remain vigilant about public safety, but they continue to find ways to serve the public’s needs. Recently they have been driving through different neighborhoods with their trucks to bring cheer to those that are homebound or cannot celebrate special events like birthdays.
~Police Department: The Police Chief participates in regular meetings regarding emergency management and our PD is ensuring that our officers are up to date with virus information and training them regarding ways to respond to calls without them getting sick. For those that have been dropping off supplies for them, I know each of our officers are appreciative of your support.
~Finance: The team is ensuring that all the services that you expect continue. The yearly audit is nearing the end, and they are meeting with every other department on resource allocation of funds and projects as what we planned to do 6 months ago during the budgeting process is very different today.
~Liquor Store: The team at the liquor store is still working hard. Did you know that the two liquor stores that the City runs infuses money into the annual city budget to bring down your tax burden? Our team has been working to ensure that all customers feel safe when they are shopping and they recently started curbside and home delivery for those who are limiting their contact with others.
~IT: Our IT team has been working with all other departments, updating the city’s website and Facebook with helpful resources.
~Economic Development: The team here has been working to find any and all resources for employers big and small, sending out emails regarding a wide variety of financial programs that are available to help businesses struggling to meet their ongoing financial obligations.
All of us at the City are working hard for all within our City. Our city administrator has us all meeting at least once a week, or more on the latest information from the federal and state government. We are constantly working to ensure that we can be the best team for you always, but especially during this time of uncertainly. Feel free to call us at City Hall (651.674.8113) with any questions or concerns you may have.
CARLA VITA is Community Development Director for the City of North Branch.
