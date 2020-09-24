Branching Out: North Branch Fire is 125 years old

The North Branch Fire Department is celebrating their 125th anniversary this year. The Department was founded on May 14, 1895. There were 48 charter members at the first meeting, and officers were appointed on May 22, 1895. The first apparatus was delivered to the original fire station, located on 7th street, on May 24, 1895.
The mission of the North Branch Fire Department is to “ provide responsible municipal services in an open, effective and efficient manner to all citizens of the North Branch Fire District. The ultimate goal is to preserve and enhance the quality of life for future generations.” Members of the North Branch Fire Department have worked hard to uphold this mission for 125 years.
In the 125-year history of the department, 351 residents have served as firefighters and 29 members have served as Fire Chief. Some of the highlights from the Department have included: fighting the devastating Main Street fire of 1914, replacing steam engines with gasoline engines in 1916, and moving the Department to four different locations. The most recent location for the North Branch Fire Department is located at 37917 Forest Boulevard. The North Branch Fire Department is grateful for the support that they have received from the city of North Brach for the past 125 years.
The current officers are: Chief Kevin Grote, First Assistant Chief Wayne Blodgett, Second Assistant Chief Brad Hult, Safety Officer Jason Russell, Training Officer Pat Heinen, Chief Engineer Dane Olson, Assistant Engineer Ryan Wanless, Public Education Kevin Orf, Secretary Chad Van Dyke. Current members of the North Branch Fire Department are: Rebecca Blodgett, William Burnett, William Gerold, Thomas Gustafson, Jeremy Hall, Josiah Hall, Levi Hall, Alan Johnson, Lindsay Koolmo, Alex Langer, Preston Lind, John McFarling, Jamie Monette, Robert Morelli, Michael Nelson, Sophia Nelson, Dane Olson, and Rick Sapp.
KEVIN GROTEis the Fire Chief for the North Branch Fire Department. He can be reached at 651-674-7908 or keving@ci.north-branch.mn.us.
