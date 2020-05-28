Branching Out: North Branch’s finances on solid ground

The City’s finance team has been very busy wrapping up our annual audit, starting the annual budget process and adding financial policies to ensure the City is financially resilient and nimble. We have also been in contact with multiple local and state agencies to keep in tune with how COVID-19 will likely impact the City. At the same time, we have been adding pieces to our financial toolbox so that we have multiple options at our disposal. At this point in the year, the city is on track financially and ahead of the game in some areas as liquor store sales, residential permits and building inspections are up significantly at this point in the year compared to last year and even prior years. The city (and finance) is very busy!
Jessica Cook from Ehlers presented the City Utility Fee Study in March, which looked at the city’s utility rates (Sanitary Sewer and Storm Sewer) and structure. It was mentioned that the City is in an enviable position because the city utilities (Sanitary Sewer and Storm Sewer) have been so well managed and this will allow the City to look at possibly modifying those rates to give some relief to residents and businesses. There are several capital improvement projects in dire need of being completed as it relates to these utilities and the Storm Sewer utility is being hit hard with unfunded mandates and requirements from other agencies. Additionally, we anticipate some financial challenges for both utilities related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both funds will be looked at in a comprehensive manner every 3-5 years as well as annually during our formal budget process. Look for more information to come in the next several months.
Joe Starksis Finance Director for the City of North Branch. He can be reached at 651-277-5230 or josephs@ci.north-branch.mn.us.
