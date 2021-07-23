Year 2020 will go down in history as one of the most challenging years of all time due to a major pandemic. Despite all the odds, the City of North Branch embraced the challenging times with resilience and remained open for the public, performing all its normal functions without causing disruption of services to its residents.
Since 2017, the city’s technological infrastructure has been constantly improving with the move toward cloud based services (software-as-service, infrastructure-as-a-service, platform-as-a-service, Voice-as-a service, AV-as-a service and others). There is a significant benefit of pushing all the technical challenges to the major cloud providers, having the capacity to support and be held accountable for audit and regulatory requirements. Local government can then focus on core services, technical skills, partnerships, and a host of other things. Resources will increasingly be applied as this trend accelerates. This allows the organization to reduce capital expenditure, increase technology efficiency, and remove risk and high costs associated with legacy infrastructure.
Implementation of cloud based online agenda, city code, policies along with dedicated BCA approved, secure and reliable fiber connection of 1GIG UP/DOWN with the MN-IT provided for a stable internet connection to City Hall building which hosts Public Safety for all their applications. Implementation of the City wide Broadband Initiative in partnership with Genesis Wireless provided residents with an alternate option. Governor Tim Walz recognized this initiative and proclaimed North Branch as a “Telecommuter Forward Community.” Several other cloud based services are in progress such as Enterprise Resource Management, Archival, Mapping and the upcoming newly revised website which will integrate all departments while increasing the overall efficiencies. During the pandemic and major electrical failure, eligible staff were able to telecommute as needed.
The pace of change is incredible and kudos to all – Council, Commissions and Staff that recognize the dire need to be a resilient City moving forward as we implement more of these cloud services with retention, redundancy, reliability, accessibility, accountability, transparency, fundamentals, stability, integrity, prosperity and disaster recovery as some of the major criteria. As local governments are increasingly strapped for revenue, we are making the effort to do more with less and use technology to our advantage. So change is happening from within, but it is being influenced by the experiences that staff bring with them. We start with the question of “What problem are we trying to solve?” Then technology becomes an enabler to offer solutions.
RAGINI VARMA is City Clerk and IT Director for the City of North Branch. She can be reached at 651-277-5228 or raginiv@ci.north-branch.mn.us.
