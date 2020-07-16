Cambridge City Views: Summer heat harmful to pets and people

The summer of 2020 has been a hot one so far. Every year, the police department gets several calls from the public when they see a dog in a car in a parking lot. This is completely understandable. The heat is just as dangerous for our pets as it is for humans. They too can suffer heat exhaustion and heat stroke when subjected to the heat for extended periods of time.
The following are some general tips for caring for your pets during the heat:
•Never leave your animals alone in a parked car. Even with the windows open, the inside of a car can get too hot to the point that could lead to fatal heat stroke.
•Pets can get dehydrated quickly, so give them plenty of fresh, clean water.
•Make sure your pets have a shady place to get out of the sun.
•Be careful not to over-exercise them when it’s extremely hot out.
•Give your dog a lightweight summer haircut.
•Keep your walks with your dog to a minimum. Hot asphalt can burn your dog’s sensitive pads.
•Know the signs of overheating. They include excessive panting or difficulty breathing, increased heart and respiratory rate, drooling, mild weakness, stupor or even collapse. If your pet shows any of these signs, cool them off with cool (not ice cold) wet washcloths on their head and neck and use cold compresses on their belly and under their back legs. You also need to call your veterinarian and seek any additional advice.
We all know that the hot weather can affect us as well. Here are some reminders to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke for yourself:
•Stay in an air-conditioned area as much as possible. Close your window blinds to help keep the inside of the house cooler.
•Drink plenty of fluids, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Avoid caffeinated and alcohol.
•Wear light-colored, light-weight, loose-fitting clothes.
•Eliminate or limit your outdoor exercise during the hottest part of the day.
•Cool off with wet towels or take a cool shower.
If you experience nausea, light-headedness or feel tired or weak, please take a moment to cool yourself off; this could be the beginning of heat exhaustion. Left untreated, it can progress to heat stroke, which can be life-threatening. Symptoms of this can include confusion, agitation, warm, dry skin and uncontrolled body temperature.
Please use common sense during this hot summer. Please leave your pets at home when you go to the store and be sure to check on your elderly neighbors or others that may have other medical conditions that may make them more susceptible to heat exhaustion.
TODD SCHUSTERis the Cambridge Police Chief. He can be reached at 763-552-3243 or tschuster@ci.cambridge.mn.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.