Cambridge-Isanti senior class speech by Abigail Scott

As I look out at the crowd of people before my eyes, I realize that there are many of you that I have not seen since last March. This year has been one of the first years where I have felt disconnected from my classmates, teachers, and school. For anyone who has also struggled with a feeling of isolation during the past year, I think this is the perfect time to get a sense of closure.
Many of us were wondering if this day would even happen. I am so grateful that we are all able to be here and see each other one last time as Bluejackets.
We could focus on all that we’ve lost, but I think that would be a waste of time. I urge you all to fight the need to dwell on the past. Use the anger and frustration that you feel to push you towards a brighter future. At this point, many of us know what we will be doing next year. Some of us have set our sails for far off adventures, and some of us are focusing on smaller some.
Franklin Delano Roosevelt once said, “To reach a port, we must sail - sail, not tie at anchor - sail, not drift.” Whatever it is that you have chosen to do, trust that it is the right path for you and sail. I believe that the next few years of our lives will be crucial to our growth as people. We will be gaining new responsibilities, living on our own, and becoming new versions of ourselves. Now is the perfect time to take charge and become the person you want to be.
Our purposes all differ, but that does not mean any one is greater than another. Some of you are ready to conquer a new career, make a name for yourself, and change the world. Some of you are set on traveling, meeting new people, and gaining new experiences. Some of you are looking for stability and happiness. Whether it be continuing your education, working hard to provide for yourself, or starting a family, every journey we take means something. The fact is it does not matter what you do in life, rather it is how you lived your life that defines who you are.
We all have the ability to be kind and understanding. I hope that we can all choose to live our lives in a way that makes others happy to cross our paths.
Wherever it is that we all end up, there is one thing that all of us have in common. We know what it is like to grow up in this small corner of our great big world. That is something that is truly special. I am a believer in the idea that everyone we meet impacts us in some way. We have all been shaped by the people around us here today. Take this time to appreciate one another. For some of us, this is where our journey together ends. We will not see each other again. But it is crucial that we hope for the best for every single one of our classmates.
I am grateful for my time here as a Bluejacket, and it is the foundation that I built here that will allow me to sail to my next port. We have all put in a lot of effort to get to this point today. I am proud of every single one of you, and I wish you all the best.
