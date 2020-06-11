Cambridge-Isanti senior class speech by AnnaGrace Nelson

Editor’s note: Due to the restrictions placed on graduation ceremonies by the Minnesota Department of Education out of concern over the spread of COVID-19, the traditional class speeches had to be recorded and edited into videos of both Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch’s graduation ceremonies. Because of the more limited audience that is able to hear these speeches for the Class of 2020, the Star decided to publish text versions. Below are the speeches from Cambridge-Isanti’s AnnaGrace Nelson and Riley Puck, and North Branch’s Deb Thayer. We here at the Star congratulate these three for achieving this honor.
If we have learned anything in our 18 years of life so far, it’s that “life just isn’t fair.” This lesson began way back in elementary school when we were confident in an answer, raised our hand, and Mrs. Hammero or Mrs. Solle didn’t call on us. We learned it when we didn’t get picked first for dodgeball in gym class, or when we worked really hard on a school project and didn’t get the grade or recognition we thought we deserved. When we auditioned and didn’t get that part in the play we were dreaming of for months. When we had really hard stuff going on at home and forgot to turn in that assignment or make that deadline. When a sprained ankle right before an important game or meet left us sitting on the sideline. Some of us have had parents go through divorce. Been so overwhelmed with life that it was hard to continue. Have friendships crash. Even lose a family member after watching them fight for their life.
Yes, this is an “unprecedented” time in our world. These past three months we’ve missed our last spring sports season. Our senior prom. We have missed our school, simply walking the hallways, and the smiles and encouragement from our friends and teachers. Everything has been different… The country seems divided, and we are missing out on so many things we were counting on and hoping for. “Life isn’t fair.”
ALL of these things have challenged us, and we have overcome so much already. We have been learning this lesson of fairness our whole lives. But what have we REALLY learned?
Do we realize what we ARE in control of when things don’t go the way we had planned? Do we find that we are still in control of our thoughts and attitudes? Are we encouraging others in a positive way? Are we still working hard despite the disruption of our lives and being creative and steady in this time of uncertainty? Are we capable of being kind and offering grace to others -- lots of grace -- even when others don’t offer it to us? Oh how I pray we are! THIS is how we make an impact on our world.
I am not saying that things are great right now. It feels as if we aren’t ending this chapter of our lives the “right” way. I’m not saying that our feelings aren’t real. In fact, we have persevered through so much. Life is hard. But it’s full of good, too. We have loads of fun memories from our years together at CIHS. Cheering on our Bluejackets as they played hard and made it to the state tournament, nailing a band or choir performance at concert, leading the success of our speech, Mock Trial, and robotics teams. Don’t forget about those grueling health class packets and that required computer apps class. We made it though!
Through the good times and bad, life will continue, and we are given a chance to do incredible things. If we’ve learned anything as the Class of 2020, I hope we have learned that although life is not fair, we have an opportunity to learn from our experiences, be a positive example, encourage, love, and set our minds on something greater. We have our whole lives ahead of us.
