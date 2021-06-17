Cambridge-Isanti senior class speech by Emily Jones

Wow, I never thought that the sight of all of you clumped together in the gym would be so exciting, but here we are, over a year after all of our lives were seemingly put on hold and I could not be happier to celebrate our accomplishment, reunited once again. I remember the moment in elementary school when I was first told that the year that I would graduate from high school would be 2021 and completely thinking that my teacher was crazy; I thought, “there is no way that that year will ever come.” Looking back at that now, on our graduation day, I’ve realized that even though, sometimes, the days felt like years, in the long run, the years truly felt like days. Although each of our journeys have been unique and individual, we have all needed each other’s support at some point. Regardless of if it was something small like getting a reassuring glance from a friend when it felt like nobody was listening to you, or if it was merely a classmate saying six of the most comforting words a high school student could hear: “I haven’t started the homework either,” no matter what, it always made a difference.
More times than not, the lessons we learned in the classroom could be significant for much more than just passing a test and I would like to share with you some of the insights I have acquired during my time at CIHS. Every one of us, in the course of the past four years, has taken a math class. There is a recurring idea that just about every math teacher I have had has told me and that is: you’re not going to learn from just putting down the answer, in order to receive full credit, you must show your work.” When Mr. Poppen first said this to my Algebra I class, all my hopes for being able to just put the problem into the calculator, have it solved for me, and be done with the assignment went right out the window. This rule, however, can be applied to much more than just the Quadratic Formula. In the upcoming stages of our lives, where we have the freedom to set the tone for our futures, we must remember to trust the process of progression and never undermine the work that it takes to accomplish our goals.
Next, anyone who has had Mr. Weibel as a teacher knows that he keeps a book of all of the funniest moments, embarrassing stories, or most out-there statements he has heard in the classroom. An example of one of these stories comes from my tenth grade AP World History class when we were doing a daily trivia challenge. The question had to do with guessing an Isle that’s name was based on a style of women’s pants. As most of us were thinking along the lines of maybe the Isle of shorts? Jeans? Skirt? Sammy Thomas shouts out “THE ISLE OF MOM JEANS.” Up to that point, I had never seen Mr. Weibel speechless until he defeatedly informed us, while walking over to his desk to grab the notebook and put down what was just said, that it was actually the Isle of Capri. This act of writing down or doing something to remember the things that stand out in life is a great way for one to solidify the memories that mean the most.
This past year may have made it seem like our senior year was robbed from us, but through that hardship came many attributes that we will be able to take with us for the rest of our lives. One such attribute is grit, grit even in a world where it seems like there is sandpaper on every surface around you. What it means to have grit is that “you have courage and show the strength of your character,” but this does not necessarily need to mean how tough someone can be. Grit can be shown through the way you treat others, through kindness, through empathy, through humility, and even through humor. There have been many times during the past four years where I have seen and experienced grit in unassuming ways and I want to talk about one of the small means in which I have witnessed the power of this quality. Jordyn Theis is someone who I believe represents grit on a daily basis; no matter the situation. I met Jordyn in Mr. Jennissen’s freshman year gym class and although we never got to know each other on a personal basis, I was constantly taken aback by her genuine kindness and positivity that she portrayed to everybody she met. Believe it or not, she was even positive before running the mile. It was not only this that stood out to me but it was also her continued compassion throughout the rest of our time at CIHS together. Seeing her in the hall was always a highlight of my day and brought a bit of joy even when the only interaction we had was in passing conversation. I encourage everybody here to spread the same type of kindness as Jordyn did. It does not have to be revolutionary, sometimes all it takes is just a smile.
As most of us know, this accomplishment would have not been possible without having some sort of a support system. I would like to thank my parents, friends, and family, along with all of my teachers, coaches, and mentors that I have had the opportunity to meet and work with throughout the years. Lastly, I would like to thank the graduating class of 2021. Thank you for being able to find the silver lining through all of the adversity that this year has brought, once again, I am sure all of us can agree that just over a year ago we wouldn’t have thought twice about sitting in the gym together, thank you for being resilient and adaptable to the many random changes thrown your way, whether it was dealing with the switches between in-person, hybrid, or online learning or if it was simply being able to make it through one more google meet, and lastly, thank you for pushing the people around you to strive to be better versions of themselves every day. Something I think we have all learned in our experience of going through our senior year during a global pandemic is the importance of togetherness. By having this somewhat stripped from us, we have grown to realize just how much we need each other. From now on, we should do our absolute best to not take these connections in school, sports, work, the arts, or just in our community for granted because we have learned that even the smallest things in life, like hugging your friends, are not always promised.
Leaving here today, I want to congratulate everybody on this achievement, applaud all of your hard work from these past four years, and encourage you to continue taking conscious steps to set yourself up for success in the future. It has been an honor to deliver this commencement speech on behalf of a class as incredible as ours and just think, someday we’ll all look back on our senior year and be able to tell a new generation of students how we had to painstakingly march uphill, BOTH ways, in a foot of snow to school… all with a mask on. Thank you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.