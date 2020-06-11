Cambridge-Isanti senior class speech by Riley Puck

Editor’s note: Due to the restrictions placed on graduation ceremonies by the Minnesota Department of Education out of concern over the spread of COVID-19, the traditional class speeches had to be recorded and edited into videos of both Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch’s graduation ceremonies. Because of the more limited audience that is able to hear these speeches for the Class of 2020, the Star decided to publish text versions. Below are the speeches from Cambridge-Isanti’s AnnaGrace Nelson and Riley Puck, and North Branch’s Deb Thayer. We here at the Star congratulate these three for achieving this honor.
Hello, honored guests, parents, friends, teachers, mentors, and fellow graduates of 2020. I am honored to deliver the valedictory speech today. However, I wish it would have been in a traditional setting, but we are not a traditional class. I know these words will not change our disappointment with the ending of our senior year. We have missed out on a lot this year from ceremonies and celebrations to prom, sports, and state.
However, we should not dwell on the memories we could have had. When it comes to this immediate summer it does not look any better. However, our graduation is to celebrate our accomplishments and reminisce on our memories made together. Charlie Berens said, “Life is like a tackle box, don’t mourn the lures you lost yesterday, and don’t worry about the lures you’ll lose tomorrow, but enjoy the lures you have today.” We need to not worry about the memories we lost yesterday or could lose tomorrow but celebrate our time we had in high school and our achievements.
I believe we need to be proud of graduation in these difficult times that are full of uncertainty. We were still able to graduate. I believe this speaks highly of each and every single one of our characters. We were hung out to dry but we stood strong and finished high school together. We are a resilient bunch that was able to adapt to the massive shift in teaching methods in the short amount of time provided. We did not quit on the final leg of high school and this shows the tenacity that our class of 2020 has.
It is challenging to stay separated during this time for celebration. Especially since graduation is not a solo journey. We are supported by many people to succeed. From the teachers instructing class to the family and friends supporting one another. The counselors that help with future decisions and schedules. Also, the lunch ladies that feed us, custodians that keep the classrooms clean, and the administration that help keep the school running smoothly. The community helps bolster the students from the arts to sports. Others help make the memories memorable and a reason to cherish them. It has been a privilege to graduate with the support of everyone that has been mentioned and unmentioned.
I am honored to be a part of the Cambridge-Isanti class of 2020 and getting to share memories and time with each and every single one of you. Thank You.
